7 hours ago
RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jul 17
July 17, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 7 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt - Jul 17

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add HDFC Primary CD deal.)
    Jul 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       28-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.3500    9000      19-Jul-17
HDFC BANK         BKS & MFS       29-Jun-18   CARE A1+    6.5000    6000      18-Jul-17
HDFC BANK         BKS             1 YEAR      CARE A1+    6.5050    2500      19-Jul-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

