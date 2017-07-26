FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Jul 25
July 26, 2017 / 4:00 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for Jul 25

1 Min Read

    Jul 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market for the deal date July 25, 2017. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDFC BANK         MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2100    5000      31-Jul-17
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CD Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

