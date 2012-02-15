Feb 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM - 03-Apr-12 CRISIL A1+ 10.1700 2250 BOM - 14-May-12 CRISIL A1+ 10.2000 2200 SB TRAVANCORE BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 10.1500 1300 UBI MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.2300 1000 IOB BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 10.0650 3850 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.0800 2500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CANARA BK MF 14-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.3000 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 05-Mar-12 FITCH A1+ 9.2400 250 IOB BANK 07-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.2500 250 INDIAN BANK MF 12-Mar-12 FITCH A1+ 9.3000 250 OBC MF 06-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 OBC MF 10-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com