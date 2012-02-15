Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM - 03-Apr-12 CRISIL A1+ 10.1700 2250 BOM - 14-May-12 CRISIL A1+ 10.2000 2200 SB TRAVANCORE BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 10.1500 1300 UBI MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.2300 1000 IOB BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 10.0650 3850 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.0800 2500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CANARA BK MF 14-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.3000 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 05-Mar-12 FITCH A1+ 9.2400 250 IOB BANK 07-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.2500 250 INDIAN BANK MF 12-Mar-12 FITCH A1+ 9.3000 250 OBC MF 06-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 OBC MF 10-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0