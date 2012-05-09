May 9 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AXIS BK MF 23-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.7700 300 SBT BKS,MFS & INS.CO 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.7450 1650 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ANDHRA BANK BANK 21-May-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 500 UBI BANKS 25-May-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 2800 UCO BANK BANK 28-May-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 500 IOB BANK 28-May-12 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 250 PNB BANK 31-May-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK 01-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.1400 1000 CORPORATION BANK BANK 01-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.1300 250 VIJAYA BK MF 05-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.1500 250 VIJAYA BANK BANK 13-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.2300 500 UCO BANK BANK 14-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.2000 500 CENTRAL BANK MF 15-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.2300 250 SYNDICATE BK BANK & MF 15-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.2500 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 19-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.2500 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com