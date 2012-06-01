UPDATE 1-China cuts 2017/18 corn output forecast on bad weather

(Adds details, milestone for corn crop) BEIJING, June 9 China's agriculture ministry on Friday cut its 2017/18 corn output forecast to 211.65 million tonnes, down 0.7 percent from last month's forecast, after drought and hail hit planting in the country's northeast. The figure in the June's Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) would see the crop fall 3.6 percent from last year and make it the smallest since 2013, according to the China National Grain and