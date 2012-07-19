Jul 19 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB TRAVANCORE BANK 18-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0900 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- AXIS BANK BANK 06-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.4200 250 CENTRAL BANK MF 20-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6000 500 IDBI BANK MF 21-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6000 500 YES BANK - 17-Oct-12 ICRA A1+ 9.0000 50 P&S BANK MF 06-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.0000 1000 UBI BANK 28-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.1200 500 UCO BANK BANK 19-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.1200 250 YES BANK MF 11-Jun-13 ICRA A1+ 9.4000 500 YES BANK MF 18-Jul-13 ICRA A1+ 9.3500 100 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com