Jul 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 10-Aug-12 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 500 SB HYDERABAD MF 29-Aug-12 ICRA A1+ 8.3900 500 INDIAN BANK BANK 10-Sep-12 FITCH A1+ 8.5500 400 PNB BANK 13-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.5500 500 ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 18-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5800 500 ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5800 250 CORPORATION BANK BANK & MF 03-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7800 2650 PNB BANK 08-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.9000 500 INDIAN BANK BANK 06-Dec-12 FITCH A1+ 8.9500 250 UCO BANK BANK 06-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.9600 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 07-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.9500 500 PNB BANK 26-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.5600 500 ICICI BANK MF 14-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.2000 250 YES BANK BANK 23-Jul-13 ICRA A1+ 9.3200 400 ============================================================================================