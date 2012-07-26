Jul 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBBJ BANKS 25-Oct-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CORPORATION BANK BANK 29-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.4200 1000 SBBJ MF 06-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.4800 250 IDBI BANK MF 12-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.5000 250 ALLAHABAD BANK FI 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5200 1000 SB TRAVANCORE MF 11-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7200 250 CENTRAL BANK INS.CO 17-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.9300 250 PNB BANK 18-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.9100 250 ICICI BANK BANK 25-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.1400 250 YES BANK MF 23-Apr-13 ICRA A1+ 9.2000 150 YES BANK MF 28-May-13 ICRA A1+ 9.2000 250 SB HYDERABAD CORPORATE 04-Jun-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1500 250 SB PATAIALA CORPORATE 17-Jun-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1500 250 OBC CORPORATE 17-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 250 YES BANK MF 25-Jul-13 ICRA A1+ 9.2200 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com