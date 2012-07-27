Jul 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- KOTAK BANK BANK 14-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 250 CANARA BANK BANK 12-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5000 500 PNB BANK 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6000 1000 ALLAHABAD BK MF 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6500 1500 BOM BANK 20-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.6500 1000 CENTRAL BK# BANK 20-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6500 500 PNB BANK 24-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6000 1000 SYNDICATE BK BANK 25-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6500 250 CANARA BANK BANK 27-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6000 1000 PNB BANK & MF 18-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.9400 1000 CANARA BANK BANK 21-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.9200 250 ============================================================================================ NOTE: # - T+1 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com