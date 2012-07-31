UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
Jul 31 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC MF 07-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 250 HDFC BANK INSTITUTE 17-Aug-12 CARE A1+ 8.5000 1000 ING VYSYA BK BANK 31-Aug-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 1500 CORPORATION BK BANK 03-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.8000 250 IDBI BANK MF 03-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 300 CANARA BANK MF 05-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6500 500 BOI BANK 07-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.8000 250 IDBI BANK BANK 12-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.8600 250 INDUSIND BANK MF 13-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7100 500 DENA BANK BANK 14-Sep-12 CRISILA1+ 8.7800 1000 ALLAHABAD BK MF 26-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.8000 250 ALLAHABAD BK MF 26-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.7700 250 OBC BANK 21-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 750 IOB BANK 22-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.1200 250 IDBI BANK MF 08-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.2300 250 OBC MF 25-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1900 400 CANARA BANK BANK & MF 14-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1300 750 CANARA BANK BANK & MF 14-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1000 250 PNB MF 15-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.1300 250 BOI MF 15-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1300 250 PNB# MF 15-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.0800 250 PNB MF 25-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.1400 500 ============================================================================================ NOTE: #- T+1 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
