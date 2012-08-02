Aug 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.8300 4500 SB TRAVANCORE BANK 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 2000 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.76-8.83 5000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- PNB MF 10-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.4900 500 IDBI BANK BANK 10-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.5500 100 SBBJ MF 13-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.4500 250 CENTRAL BANK BANK 04-Oct-12 CARE A1+ 8.8000 500 INDIAN BANK BANK 08-Oct-12 FITCH A1+ 8.8000 500 SB MYSORE MF 19-Oct-12 ICRA A1+ 8.7100 500 BOI BANK 15-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0000 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 25-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0000 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com