PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 8
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 3 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SOUTH INDIAN BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8000 500 INDIAN BANK - 3 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 8.7000 1000 OBC BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.0400 1950 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC BK,MF & CORP 07-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 1000 VIJAYA BANK BANK 24-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.4300 250 SB TRAVANCORE MF 12-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.6900 1000 SB HYDERABAD MF 20-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6900 1000 SYNDICATE BK MF 04-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.8000 500 PNB MF 15-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.9300 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jun 8The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 6.08 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD