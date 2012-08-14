Aug 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS 15-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CORPORATION BANK BANK 29-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 500 CENTRAL BANK MF 31-Aug-12 CARE A1+ 8.2900 500 OBC BANK 04-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2700 500 PNB MF 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.3500 500 ALLAHABAD BK MF 17-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.3900 1250 SB HYDERABAD MF 07-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5000 500 SB PATIALA MF 19-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5300 250 OBC BANK 03-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7000 250 SB PATIALA BANK 14-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6700 400 P & S BANK BANK 14-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7100 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com