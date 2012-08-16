BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 16 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6300 4000 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5900 1500 SB OF MYSORE MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5500 3000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- BOM MF 10-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 250 ALLAHABAD BK MF 12-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.3000 250 BK OF INDIA BANK 15-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.9500 500 CANARA BANK BANK 20-Feb-13 ICRA A1+ 8.9500 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 22-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 8.9500 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: