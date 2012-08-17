India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P & S BANK BANKS 05-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.5100 3000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 21-Nov-12 FITCH A1+ 8.5200 2000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- IDBI BANK MFS 12-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.2500 2000 PNB MF 26-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.2500 750 VIJAYA BANK INS CO. 28-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.2500 500 PNB MF 04-Oct-12 CARE A1+ 8.4600 500 OBC BANK 04-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 500 UBI BANK 11-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 500 UBI BANK 15-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 250 UCO BANK BANK 19-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 500 IDBI BANK BANK 19-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 500 IDBI BANK BANK 25-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 1500 IDBI BANK BANK 28-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.0300 500 YES BANK MF 12-Aug-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1500 150 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc