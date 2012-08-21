Aug 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ALLAHABAD BANK MF 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.2000 250 UCO BANK MF 26-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.2000 250 KOTAK BANK MF 05-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.5600 100 KOTAK BANK MF 12-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.5600 250 SB PATIALA BANK 19-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.4500 250 YES BANK MF 20-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.6300 500 SB PATIALA BANK 24-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.5400 250 PNB INST 15-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.9000 500 CORPORATION BANK BANK 15-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 250 BOI INST 20-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 500 IOB BANK 21-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.9000 1000 KOTAK BANK MF 12-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1400 100 KOTAK BANK MF 21-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1400 200 YES BANK MF 21-Aug-13 ICRA A1+ 9.1500 200 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com