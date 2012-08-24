MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4650 3000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CITI BANK MF 27-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 250 IDBI BANK MF 27-Aug-12 CARE A1+ 8.0000 1000 BK OF INDIA FI 10-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 250 FEDERAL BANK MF 19-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.5100 250 OBC MF 26-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 1000 CORPORATION BANK 26-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.4600 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.