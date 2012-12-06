BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Dec 6 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB PATIALA BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3500 6000 OBC BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4300 7000 SB PATIALA BANKS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4100 1500 CENTRAL BANK BANKS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7100 1000 BOM MFS 08-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.3700 2750 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MF 03-Apr-13 CARE A1+ 8.6700 2000 FEDERAL BANK BANK 16-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.7300 250 UNION BANK BANKS 05-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 1000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.7600 1750 OBC BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- YES BANK BANK 03-Jan-13 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 500 UCO BANK CORPORATE 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4150 500 CANARA BK BANK 28-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 8.4600 500 UNION BANK BANK 04-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.6400 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade