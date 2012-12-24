(Corrected Dealt Yield for Indusind Bank Secondary Cd Market deal to 8.6250 and not 8.00) Dec 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KVB BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7000 4000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8000 1000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.8400 3000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- PNB MF 13-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 8.4500 50 INDUSIND BK MF 19-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.6250 500 BK OF BARODA MF 04-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 50 PNB MF 05-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4200 150 KOTAK BANK MF 23-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 80 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com