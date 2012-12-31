Dec 31 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM MFS 01-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 3500 BOM MFS 01-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.3700 750 BOM MFS 04-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 4000 BOM MFS 20-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 1500 SBBJ BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.7800 2000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- INDUSIND BK BANK 02-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 750 CENTRAL BANK MF 01-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4100 1000 INDIAN BANK MF 01-Mar-13 FITCH A1+ 8.4100 500 ING VYSYA BK MF 01-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4300 500 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 04-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 8.4250 1000 PNB MF 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.3400 750 CANARA BANK BANK 12-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.3400 500 BK OF BARODA MFS 27-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 950 KOTAK BANK MF 30-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.8000 170 YES BANK MF 30-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 540 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com