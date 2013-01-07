BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jan 7 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4500 3000 OBC MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 3000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- INDIAN BANK MF 18-Jan-13 FITCH A1+ 8.3000 250 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 21-Jan-13 ICRA A1+ 8.1200 750 KARUR VYSYA MF 21-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.3500 250 SOUTH INDIAN MF 21-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 8.3500 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 05-Mar-13 FITCH A1+ 8.1300 250 VIJAYA BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1400 250 IDBI BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1400 250 PNB BANK 14-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1200 250 SYNDICATE BK BANK 21-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 8.5300 250 SB HYDERABAD MF 03-Sep-13 ICRA A1+ 8.5600 250 SB HYDERABAD BANK 03-Sep-13 ICRA A1+ 8.5600 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6