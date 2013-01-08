Jan 8 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- UCO BANK MF 28-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 8.1500 1000 UCO BANK MF 28-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 8.1300 250 PNB MF 01-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1300 250 PNB BANK 01-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1200 250 KOTAK BANK MF 08-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.5500 250 ANDHRA BANK MF 06-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 8.5300 500 UNION BANK BANK 17-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.5000 500 OBC BANK 02-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.6000 250 OBC BANK 07-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.6000 250 PNB INSTITUTE 17-Sep-13 CARE A1+ 8.5700 500 YES BANK MF 08-Jan-14 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 100 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com