(Correcting to remove Syndicate Bank's Primary CD deal as confirmed by the counter party.)
Feb 7 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
UNION BANK BANKS & MF 12-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.8000 3000
IDBI BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1300 3500
IDBI BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1275 500
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
----------------
SB HYDERABAD BANK 13-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 9.0500 250
OBC BANK 19-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0800 500
BOB BANK 23-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 9.0500 250
CENTRAL BANK BANK 16-Dec-13 CARE A1+ 9.0800 500
ANDHRA BANK BANK 12-Dec-13 CARE A1+ 9.0800 500
============================================================================================
