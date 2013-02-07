(Correcting to remove Syndicate Bank's Primary CD deal as confirmed by the counter party.) Feb 7 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- UNION BANK BANKS & MF 12-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.8000 3000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1300 3500 IDBI BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1275 500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- SB HYDERABAD BANK 13-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 9.0500 250 OBC BANK 19-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0800 500 BOB BANK 23-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 9.0500 250 CENTRAL BANK BANK 16-Dec-13 CARE A1+ 9.0800 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 12-Dec-13 CARE A1+ 9.0800 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com