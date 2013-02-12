Feb 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBBJ BANKS 16-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0000 500 ING VYSYA BK BANK 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.2800 2750 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- KOTAK BANK MF 18-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0500 250 KOTAK BANK BANK 25-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 250 CORPORATION BANK BANK 25-Feb-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.9400 1250 ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 27-Feb-13 ICRA A1+ 7.9400 750 ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 28-Feb-13 ICRA A1+ 7.9500 1000 ING VYSYA BANK BANK 28-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 7.9900 250 ANDHRA BANK BANK 01-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.0000 250 ICICI BANK MF 20-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.0500 500 OBC MF 06-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com