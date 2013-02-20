India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK MF 26-Apr-13 CARE A1+ 9.4900 250 IDBI BANK MF 30-Apr-13 CARE A1+ 9.4900 2000 IDBI BANK BANKS 23-May-13 CARE A1+ 9.4900 1000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 27-May-13 CARE A1+ 9.4800 2000 IDBI BANK BANK & MF 27-May-13 CARE A1+ 9.4900 2500 IDBI BANK BANK & MF 21-Feb-14 CARE A1+ 9.4550 6000 AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.4800 3550 OBC MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 5000 UNION BANK MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 5500 BOI BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 10000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ING VYSYA BK MF 08-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.0000 250 AXIS BANK MF 28-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0500 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India