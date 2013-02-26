India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.5000 4000 AXIS BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.5500 2000 SB PATIALA BANKS 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.4075 1000 BK OF INDIA BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 14000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.3800 8500 SB PATIALA BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 9.3000 600 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- BOM MF 01-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1200 1000 SB PATIALA MF 05-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 1500 OBC BANK 11-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1000 500 BK OF INDIA BANK 15-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 750 IDBI BANK BANK 20-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1000 500 OBC BANK 22-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 750 IDBI BANK BANK 25-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1000 1250 PNB BANK 25-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1000 1000
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India