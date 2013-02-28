Feb 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB PATIALA BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.6000 2250 ALLAHABAD BK - 03-May-13 ICRA A1+ 9.6300 1000 AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 03-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.7300 250 SBBJ BANK 03-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.5800 1250 AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 20-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.7300 150 ALLAHABAD BK - 22-May-13 ICRA A1+ 9.6300 250 ALLAHABAD BK - 27-May-13 ICRA A1+ 9.6300 1000 SBBJ BANK 03-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.5800 2000 AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 06-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.7300 8800 SB MYSORE BANKS 29-Oct-13 ICRA A1+ 9.4800 5000 ANDHRA BANK BANK 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.3600 2000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- PNB MF 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1100 750 ANDHRA BANK MF 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.1100 900 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com