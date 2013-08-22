Aug 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
UBI - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.4500 1000
BOM# MF 21-Aug-14 CRISIL A1+ 10.4700 550
BOM* MFS 26-Aug-14 CRISIL A1+ 10.4700 750
============================================================================================
NOTE: #- T+1, * - T+2
