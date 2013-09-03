MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Sep 3 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- J & K BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 11.7600 2000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 11.8500 1250 INDIAN BANK MFS 1 YEAR FITCH A1+ 10.7300 6000 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.7300 250 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.7550 800 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.7600 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA