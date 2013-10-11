BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
Oct 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- DENA BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 6750 OBC BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 500 ING VYSYA BK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.0000 900 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M