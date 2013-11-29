MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Nov 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- J & K BANK BANKS & MFS 20-Jan-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2400 1750 J & K BANK BANKS & MFS 28-Jan-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2400 2000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Mar 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20171.10 NSE 93110.40 ============= TOTAL 113281.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M