Mar 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.1600 1500 SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 26-May-14 CARE A1+ 9.1700 5000 OBC BANKS & MFS 28-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2000 2000 INDUSIND BANK BANKS 2-3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.2800 4000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 03-Jun-14 CARE A1+ 8.5000 3000 BOI BANKS 25-Jun-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.0900 4000 BOI BANKS 15-Sep-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com