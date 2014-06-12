Jun 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 14-Aug-14 ICRA A1+ 8.5300 7000 OBC BANKS & MFS 19-Aug-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 2000 J&K BANK BANKS 25-Aug-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.5700 3000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5300 2000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5100 3000 SYNDICATE BK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5000 2000 SYNDICATE BK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4850 2000 SB MYSORE BANKS 12-Dec-14 ICRA A1+ 8.7000 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com