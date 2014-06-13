BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jun 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ING VYSYA BK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9500 1100 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.35 pct 1 MONTH 06.41 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.926 pct(12