Jun 19 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5150 750 UNION BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 7250 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 4 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7100 2000 UNION BANK BANKS 07-Oct-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.6500 1500 UNION BANK BANKS & MFS 12-Dec-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7300 11250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com