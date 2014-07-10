BRIEF-Federal Bank March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago
Jul 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.8900 700 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% (Apr 27) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% -----------------------------------