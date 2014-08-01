Aug 1 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.8200 10000 SBBJ BANKS 01-Oct-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7000 3000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 01-Oct-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 1000 J&K BANK BANKS 07-Oct-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 5000 ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8500 2750 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com