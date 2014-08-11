Aug 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SYNDICATE BK BANKS 48 DAYS CARE A1+ 8.7500 5000 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 13-Oct-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8300 5000 SB MYSORE - 13-Oct-14 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 2000 SB MYSORE - 17-Oct-14 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 1500 SOUTH INDIAN BANK - 27-Oct-14 CARE A1+ 8.9400 3000 UCO BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8100 4000 SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8000 13000 KARUR VYSYA BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 2000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com