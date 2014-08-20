Aug 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.8100 500 SOUTH INDIAN BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.9400 2000 SB HYDERABAD BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7700 2250 SB HYDERABAD BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7700 3000 OBC BANKS & MFS 03-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8400 2000 OBC BANKS & MFS 05-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8200 3000 OBC BANKS & MFS 05-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8400 3500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com