Aug 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IOB BANKS 17-Oct-14 CARE A1+ 8.7900 2500 P&S BANK - 31-Oct-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8000 5000 OBC - 07-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8100 5000 IDBI BANK - NOV 14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7800 3000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK MFS 14-Nov-14 CARE A1+ 8.8800 3000 ALLAHABAD BK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.8000 5000 KARUR VYSYA BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9300 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com