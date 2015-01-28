BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 317-day T-bills under MSS at 6.4569 pct
* RBI says yield on 317-day t-bills under MSS at 6.4569 percent
Jan 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK MFS APRIL 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.5600 20000 IDBI BANK BANKS APRIL 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.5300 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago