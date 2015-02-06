Feb 6 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS EARLY APR 15 CRISIL A1+ 8.6500 9000 SB PATIALA BANKS 29-May-15 ICRA A1+ 8.5700 1000 OBC BANKS 04-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5800 1250 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 1750 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com