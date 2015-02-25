(Correcting Vijaya Banks's 3 Months Primary CD dealt YTM and volume from 8.7500 to 8.7200 and 3000 to 1250 Millions as confirmed by the Issuer) Feb 25 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BK OF MAH -- 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7300 4000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7700 2500 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7200 1250 OBC BANKS & MFS JUN 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 5000 OBC BANKS & MFS MAY 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.7200 5000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com