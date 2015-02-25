(Correcting Vijaya Banks's 3 Months Primary CD dealt YTM and volume from 8.7500 to 8.7200 and
3000 to 1250 Millions as confirmed by the Issuer)
Feb 25 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
BK OF MAH -- 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7300 4000
VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7700 2500
VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7200 1250
OBC BANKS & MFS JUN 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 5000
OBC BANKS & MFS MAY 2015 CRISIL A1+ 8.7200 5000
============================================================================================
