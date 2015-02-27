Feb 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7800 3000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS END MAY 15 CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 3250 OBC BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7450 5100 ANDHRA BANK MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.6600 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com