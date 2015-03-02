MEDIA-Indian IT employees forum gathers steam as news spreads about Cognizant layoffs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Mar 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7800 5000 DENA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7800 5000 DENA BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7800 5000 BOM - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.6800 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
