BRIEF-Ind Agiv Commerce to consider appointment of Lalit Chouhan as MD
* To consider appointment of Lalit Chouhan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4700 2500 IDBI BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4850 1000 VIJAYA BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.5000 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
MUMBAI, May 4 An Egyptian woman widely believed to have been the world's heaviest woman left an Indian hospital on Thursday more than 300 kg lighter for further treatment in Abu Dhabi.