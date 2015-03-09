BRIEF-India's Hester Biosciences March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 70.8 million rupees versus profit 55.1 million rupees year ago
Mar 9 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KARUR VYSYA BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6500 3000 KARUR VYSYA BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6300 1250 BK OF BARODA BANKS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4900 2000 INDIAN BANK - 1 YEAR IND A1+ 8.4600 4750 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
