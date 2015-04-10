Apr 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM* MF 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2500 BOM MF 07-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2250 ============================================================================================ * VALUE DATE IS 10-APR-2015 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com