Apr 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.0200 5000 IDBI BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 12500 IDBI BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 3250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com