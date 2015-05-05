May 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
UNION BANK * BANKS & FI 06-Jul-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2800 2750
UNION BANK * BANKS 17-Jul-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2800 500
P&S BANK BANKS JULY 2015 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 3500
P&S BANK BANKS AUG 2015 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 2500
============================================================================================
NOTE: * - VALUE DATE IS 8-MAY-2015
